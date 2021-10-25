Moon Griffon is long known for being at odds with Louisiana governors as long as he's been on the air.

Republican or Democrat - it doesn't matter.

"The Good Ole' Boy Network continues to thrive in Louisiana," says Griffon. "Whether it's Bobby Jindal or John Bel Edwards, Mike Foster or Kathleen Blanco, it's not about the R's or the D's behind their names. It's about the In's and the Out's."

Speculation has been building about who will be our next governor once Edwards leaves office in two years.

Will Attorney General Jeff Landry seek the position?

What about other Republicans such as Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, State Treasurer John Schroder, or even U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy?

Who will represent the Democrat Party?

BELOW are the 5 main issues that Moon Griffon hopes the next governor will address.

Medicaid Expansion

Moon Griffon: "Medicaid expansion was devastating to our state. And it's hurt us in terms of how business-friendly we are. The next governor has to come in and make Louisiana the most business-friendly state. Go find out what other states like Florida and Texas are doing and start weening people off of the government. These two states should be used as a model for businesses and individuals. We need a tax structure - like theirs - that's pro-business and pro-family. Low business taxes and no individual income taxes"

Since our reputation is horrible, you've got to do something drastically different and better.

Tort Reform

Moon Griffon: "We need real tort reform. Not this 'step in the right direction' crap. And you've got to stop all of these lawsuits. We have to find out a way to get out of all of these lawsuits. These are lawsuits that are holding us down."

State Budget

Moon Griffon: "Be a Budget Hawk. We need to give some of our taxpayers their money back. And we need to quit wasting taxpayer dollars. One example of that is the universities. We've got way too many universities! You don't necessarily have to close down universities but universities need to be redirected to be more specific in what they are teaching - like specialties. Then you can downsize at that point."

Education Reform

Moon Griffon: "We need actual education reform. We have been last in education for so long. It's why so many people keep paying to send their kids to private school because the government is failing our kids in many of our school systems."

Final Thoughts

"If you get businesses booming here, it will stop the outmigration. Governor John Bel Edwards has put us on steroids in the wrong direction. We need a governor who is going to get people to work and get the businesses going again."

