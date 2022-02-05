6 Surefire Hacks That Will Open Even the Most Stubborn Jars

One of the few times a not so manly man such as myself gets to feel like a manly man is when a damsel in distress needs my hulking muscular features to perform an incredible feat strength that she is unable to perform. Yeah, sometimes my wife asks me to open a stuck jar for her and for a brief shining moment I get to feel like I am wearing a cape and endowed with incredible superpowers.

Andrea Sanchez via Unsplash.com Andrea Sanchez via Unsplash.com loading...

I believe stuck jar lids are actually helping to keep some relationships together. I have heard on more than a few occasions " I only keep him around to take out trash and open jars". You can call it demeaning if you want. To me, it's the feeling of being needed. a feeling that we all crave.

The conundrum of the stubborn jar lid truly is a good news/ bad news scenario. The good news is this. If the lids are on tight then the stuff inside the jar has probably been properly preserved and is safe for consumption. If the lid is loose, well you could be having botulism with Kosher dill pickles and that's not a good choice for any healthy diet.

Little Plant via Unsplash.com Little Plant via Unsplash.com loading...

The canning or should I say "jarring" industry goes about sealing their containers using two different strategies to assure a good fit. Of course, they have machinery that tightens the jar lid onto the jar with a certain amount of torque. That torqued up lid is supplemented in its sealing ability by the use of thermal technics which cause the expansion and contraction of materials such as metal around the grooves of the jar's threads.

So, just how are noodles arm individuals such as you and I supposed to be able to get t these hermetically sealed containers open without having to get bitten by a radioactive spider or expelled from an exploding planet?

There are actually a few tried and true techniques you need to know and if employed properly the daintiest lady can open the most stubborn jar without any dings or damage to her manicure.