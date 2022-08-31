6 Things That Always Go on Sale in September

September is the month that signals the end of summer, the beginning of fall and to many September is the pre-show for the Christmas season. The kids are back in school, vacations are now in the past and cooler weather is on the horizon. It's also the month to get big savings.

Major holidays in September include World Letter Writing Day (September 1), Labor Day (September 5), California Admission Day (September 9), Patriot Day (September 11), Green peace Day (September 15), Constitution and Citizenship Day (September 17), American Business Women's Day (September), Hobbit Day (September 22), Native American Day (September 23), Rosh Hashanah (September 25 - 27).

September is also the month that items such as televisions, mattresses, swing sets and more, go on sale.

Almost every September you will find deals on the following items:

TVs

TVs

Stores generally mark down TVs in September to make run for new models arriving just in time for Christmas.

Smart Phones

Smart Phones

Apple and Samsung almost always come out with new models in September rendering older models lower in price. Apple says the new iPhone 14 is coming soon. Probably be in September.

New Cars

New Cars

New car models start coming in and dealerships have to make room. That's a good thing for car shoppers in September. Last year's models will drop lower in price.

Mattresses

Mattresses

Labor Day weekend has become a great weekend to same money on mattresses.

Vacations

Vacations

Summer is over and most people are thinking about paying off the vacation they just took, not yet thinking about Thanksgiving or Christmas travel. So vacation travel costs and destination hot spots generally lower their fares and rates.

Swing Sets

Swing Sets

As cooler temperatures approach, swing set sales drop drastically. Manufacturers usually put swing sets on sale for fall starting in September.