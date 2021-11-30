You knew it was going to happen.

Watch as folks fight over a veggie steamer on "Black Friday." Apparently, the deal was hot enough for grown adults to fight like kids, but it gets worse.

In the video below, you can see folks rushing into the store, and then the unthinkable happens.

A woman is seen snatching one of the steamers from a kid, who was carrying it for his or her parents.

Twitter

Now, I know some will question why the woman was having a kid carry one, but that is not the point here.

We have an adult taking something from a kid, and then the kid's parent stepping in between her child and the woman.

As for the others rolling around on the floor, well I guess they really wanted that steamer, but to roll and fight for something in a store seems a bit much to me.

Some of the comments under this video are right on, while others are more entertaining. Check out what some have said about this ordeal on "Black Friday."