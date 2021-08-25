69th Kiwanis Football Jamboree Kicks Off Thursday

There is really nothing quite like high school football in America. It is one of our most treasured fall events and one that most of us have missed during the coronavirus pandemic. And high school football never has the negative drama that college and pro sports seem to have evolved into. It's fun, and great family entertainment, even if it is still 90 degrees here in south Louisiana.

And one of our most beloved high school football events happens every year in Acadiana to kick off the start of the season. This year will be the 69th year that the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana will sponsor their annual High School Football Jamboree. The Jamboree will be held on Thursday, August 26, and Friday, August 27 at Cajun Field, and it promises to be an exciting start to football season here in Acadiana. Twelve teams will compete this year.

The Kiwanis Club kicked off the festivities with their annual "Crying Towel" luncheon earlier this week, and Saige Elizabeth McFarlin was crowned as the Queen or Kiwanis Jamboree. Proceeds from the Jamboree help provide assistance around the community, and our local chapter sponsors events like their yearly spelling bee, their annual Christmas Project: Operation Magi, and purchasing new lighting equipment for the LCG Public Works/Parks and Recreation turf installation project at Clark Field. Kiwanis really is the heartbeat of Acadiana, and it's one of the reasons why we love to support the High School Football Jamboree every year. The lineup, via KLFY, is below, and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Thursday Lineup, which starts at 6:00 PM:

St. Martinville vs. Lafayette

Carencro vs Cecelia

Notre Dame vs Acadiana

Friday Lineup, which starts at 6:00 PM

Breaux Bridge vs Northside

Southside vs Teurlings

St Thomas More vs Comeaux