7 Cases of Deadly West Nile Virus Found in Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

Just when it seems we might just (fingers crossed) be on the right track to leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, another all-too-familiar virus is making the rounds in Louisiana once again. Unfortunately, the potentially deadly West Nile Virus has been found in our state.

According to WBRZ, 7 cases in total have been confirmed by Louisiana health officials as of the week that ended on Friday, September 4th. These cases were reportedly found in the following parishes: Beauregard, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans, Ouachita, and St. Tammany. Unfortunately, those numbers may rise sharply after storm damage and heavy rainfall made Louisiana an even more attractive breeding ground for the #1 spreader of this dangerous virus: The Mosquito.

Not only do these little bloodsuckers absolutely know how to ruin a good picnic or campout, they carry and transmit tons of destructive diseases that can be fatal to humans including the West Nile Virus. The good news is that the number of cases we have had so far are in line with previous years, the bad news is that testing has revealed that more West Nile carrying bugs are hatching in 2021 than in previous years.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself is to follow these steps

Wear mosquito repellent containing DEET or Picaridin (unless you are 2-years-old or younger Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes

To keep up with the Louisiana Department of Health's West Nile updates, just visit their official website here.

Read More: Most Dangerous Louisiana Creatures

The Most Interesting Insects Found in Louisiana