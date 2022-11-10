BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (KPEL News) - A tour given to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins in August is paying off huge dividends for a catfish processing facility in Breaux Bridge.

Rep. Higgins is announcing a $7 million grant is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Guidry's Catfish & Processing Inc. on the Henderson Highway.

This is a welcome investment that will lead to new jobs and economic activity for St. Martin Parish,” said Congressman Higgins. “The Guidry family runs a beautiful, squared-away operation. This USDA grant will help them expand their facilities and increase processing capacity. I look forward to their continued success here in South Louisiana.”

Higgins toured the facility in August 2022 following his letter of support in May urging the USDA to approve the approve application.

We appreciate the assistance from Congressman Higgins and his staff," said Cherrie Guidry, co-owner of Guidry's Catfish. "We welcome the opportunity to increase processing capacity while enhancing the food supply chain, improving product diversification, and encouraging competition to provide new revenue sources to our region and state economy."

