7 Places in Louisiana to Chop Down Your Own Christmas Tree

Christmas is almost here and that means that many will be looking for the perfect Christmas Tree to add to their homes for the holiday season. If you are one of those people, like me, who have always thought it would be fun to pick out and cut down your own tree then you will love this.

Here is a list of tree farms that are located in Louisiana where you can cut down your own Christmas Tree:

Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm

Located at 29400 Ruby Purvis Road, Independence, Louisiana 70443 this tree farm will be open November 20, 2021, through December 12, 2021, 2-5 pm daily. This farm has a variety of tree options. They will also help you secure the tree to your vehicle and make it safe for travel.

Christmas Town

Located at 23237 Highway 1057, Kentwood, Louisiana 70444 this tree farm will open on Thanksgiving Day at 2 pm. Hours and days vary so be sure and check their Facebook for more information.

Windy Hills Farm Christmas Tree

Located at 8380 Highway 963 Ethel, LA 70730 this tree farm will NOT be open on Thanksgiving Day but will be open the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after Thanksgiving from 10 am until 5 pm. After Thanksgiving weekend, the farm will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 until 5 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm as long as trees are available.

Shady Pond Tree Farm

Located at 37226 Pine St. Extension Pearl River, Louisiana this tree farm will open on November 26, 2021, through December 19, 2021. Check the website for specific open days and times as they do vary.

Tiger Branch Christmas Trees

Located at 18075 Tiger Branch Road, Covington, LA 70435 this tree farm will open up on November 26th, 27th, and 28th. Then, December 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th, 2021 from 9 am to 5 pm. Weather permitting. Be sure and check their Facebook for more information.

Steele’s Christmas Tree Farm

Located at 56459 Dollar Road Angie, LA 70426 this tree farm will be open on Thanksgiving Day at 2 pm and then open 2-5 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am-5 pm Saturday, and 1-5 pm on Sunday. This farm does only accept cash or check.

Tassin Trees and Trimmings

Located at 621 N. Labauve Ave. Brusly, LA 70719 this tree farm only takes appointments and there are limited spots left to sign up for. Be sure to check out their website for more information.

