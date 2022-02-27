8 Insider Secrets Everyone Who Cruises Should Be Aware Of

Communication is the key to a successful business, heck it’s the key to a successful relationship and life too. How we let others know our intentions or desires seems to have an awful lot to do with our happiness. That same communication can also help us steer clear of dangerous or awkward situations.

Almost every industry has its own unique language. Many times, words and phrases are spoken into existence by workers who have to use them over and over again. That’s how things get shortened and new words are born.

Some of those words become a part of our daily lexicon of communication. For example, it was only a matter of time before someone took the term General Purpose and shortened that to G.P., which eventually got summarized into the word Jeep.

In industries that deal with a lot of people at once, I am speaking of travel and transportation industries like cruise lines and airlines, there is oftentimes a need for staff to be made aware of certain situations while keeping the general public in the dark.

Many times, keeping regular folks out of the loop will make solving the situation or gaining control of that situation much easier. Trust me, it’s a lot easier to maintain calm and control when you have people who are trained to be in charge, actually in charge.

That’s why many industries and organizations develop their own code words or phrases. This way crew members are up to speed while their guests are simply left to worry about having a good time. Sure these are "secrets" of the travel industry but they aren't true "secrets". It's more like it's information that just isn't widely published.

Of course, some of these terms are just fun and peel back the layers on what it takes for you and me to have an enjoyable trip. Shall we take a sneak peek into the secret insider lingo of the travel industry?