8 People Hospitalized After Turbulence on American Airlines Flight

Eight people were injured on an American Airlines flight that experienced "unexpected turbulence."

American Airlines To Reduce International Flights Due To Boeing Supply Delays Getty Images loading...

8 Injured After Turbulence on American Airlines Flight

The American Airlines flight was originally scheduled to fly from Tampa, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee, but was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama after experiencing the unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely in Birmingham, said American Airlines spokesperson Curtis Blessing.

According to the airline, six passengers and two employees suffered minor injuries during the flight, but all were hospitalized for further evaluation.

There were a total of 56 passengers onboard, 10 of which were evaluated for injury, and at least seven of which went to hospital with complaints of neck and back pain, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds.

Nothing further is known at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.