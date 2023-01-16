What started out as a normal Friday the 13th takeoff for a Delta passenger jet turned into a tense near-miss on a New York runway.

According to Breaking Aviation News & Videos, Delta flight 1943, carrying 145 passengers bound for Dominican Republic's Santo Domingo, was on the runway at JFK airport when air traffic controllers gave them clearance for departure on runway 4 Left.

At the same time, air traffic controllers gave American Airlines flight 106, London-bound, was given clearance to cross runway 31 Left, and not 4 Left. As it appears, American Airlines flight 106 began crossing runway 4 Left as Delta flight 1943 was given clearance to depart from runway 4 Left.

If you didn't know, airplanes are not supposed to cross active runways while other aircraft are on that runway, headed toward them.

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

As soon as the tower realized that American Airlines flight 106 was where it wasn't supposed to be, air traffic control agents quickly instructed flight 106 pilots to "hold position".

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

At almost the same moment, the tower gave instruction to Delta Airlines flight 1943 to "cancel takeoff clearance".

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

As you can see in the FlightRadar24 footage on Twitter, Delta Flight 1943's takeoff was, indeed, aborted, and just in the nick of time.

In the video below you can see the whole scene unfold. Yes, it is just a flight tracker simulation, but it's based on the actual location of the aircraft.

Travel Pulse reports that American Airlines flight 106, bound for London, departed on time moments later, while Delta Airlines flight 1943 returned to the gate and made the decision to not depart, citing "staffing issues".

If I was the pilot of an aircraft that nearly collided with another aircraft, I believe I would develop "staffing issues" as well.

It is reported that the 145 passengers on the Delta flight were given room accommodations for the evening and departed for the Dominican Republic the next day.

We have, as of this time, not found an official response from American Airlines about the situation.