82 New EV Charging Stations Coming to LA-Including 16 in The SBC

As the electric revolution pushes deeper and deeper into the very-resistant-to-change portions of the South, more and more signs that electric vehicles are here to stay are popping up around the state. A few years ago, it would be shocking (no pun intended) to see an all-electric car on our roads. Now, it's not only becoming commonplace - we're starting to see some real infrastructure appear to make sure they stay charged up!

One of the biggest negatives about purchasing an electric car, van, or truck was the limited range. Now that manufacturers are using more advanced batteries, advanced computer programming, and more efficient drive motors to greatly enhance the amount miles you can drive on a single, full charge. However, the average range for today's EVs is still only around 200 miles.

While that 200 mile mark is more than the average American road trip, many are still hesitant to make a long-haul trip in an electric car. According to NOLA.com, long trips in an electrically powered vehicle are about to get a lot easier and more accessible in Louisiana.

Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality has awarded grants totaling $1.7 million in order to boost our state's EV infrastructure with 82 new charging stations. The Shreveport/Bossier City area is slated to get 16 of these, giving electric owners greater freedom to roam without fear of running out of juice.

According to the report, these new charging stations will be constructed in the following locations:

Centenary College of Louisiana, Shreveport, two light duty chargers, $13,600

City of Bossier City, two fast chargers, $70,000

Downtown Shreveport Development Corp., three light duty chargers, $36,000

LSU at Shreveport, six light duty chargers, $72,000

Southwestern Electric Power Co., Shreveport, three fast chargers, $138,000

There are several more spread across Northwest Louisiana, including one in Minden. See the locations planned for the rest of the state here.

