87-Year-Old Louisiana Man Beaten and Robbed [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

An 87-year-old man is recovering after he was reportedly beaten and robbed Monday night.

Wyatt Pearson posted these photos of his grandfather (Sonny Hutchinson) on Facebook and now he and others are asking for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

WAFB reports that the incident happened Monday, Jan. 17 in the 33000 block of LA 441 in Holden, La.

According to Pearson's post on Facebook, his grandfather was beaten, held at gunpoint, and forced to open the safe in his house.

The person who did this reportedly stole everything from the safe, tied up the victim, and then stole his car. Pearson says that his grandfather recalls seeing one white male during the robbery.

The alleged robber was seen driving away in greenish/brown 2005 Ford Taurus.

A $30,000 reward is being offered up by family and friends that lead authorities to the person responsible for this attack.

The elderly man was treated and released from a local hospital and is back in home recovering.

If you have any information in this case you are asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.