Crowley Police Searching for Suspect After Hardware Store Theft
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Crowley Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help after a hardware store theft.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on a surveillance camera at Stime Home Improvement in Crowley, having robbed the store twice.
According to Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, the stolen items include several rolls of 12/2 250 electrical wire, two 3300-watt generators, a Perfect Aire infrared heater, and a Night Falcon flood light.
The total value of the stolen items comes out to around $5,000.
"If you’re able to identify this individual or have any information regarding this crime," Crime Stoppers says, "you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case."
The suspect in question is pictured below.