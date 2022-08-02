Thieves in St. Landry Parish Drove Into Two Stores, One ATM Missing

Thieves in St. Landry Parish are getting exceptionally bold. Overnight, thieves drove into two different businesses, one ATM is missing.

St. Landry Police Department are looking for the criminals who drove into two different businesses in an attempt to steal the ATM from each establishment.

The first incident occurred at Family Dollar on Veterans Memorial Drive in Washington. St. Landry Police say the suspects drove a car into Family Dollar and took the ATM.

In the second robbery attempt, thieves used the same method at Lewisburg Grocery. They drove into the store in anticipation of stealing the ATM but this time they were unsuccessful.

St. Landry Police are looking for any video from both robberies in an attempt to identify the suspects.

If you know anything about these robberies, please call the St. Landry Police Department at (337) 948-6516 or you could receive a reward of up to $2500 if you deliver any information to help solve one or both of these crimes. Call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.