SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) —A potentially life-threatening situation was avoided Wednesday after a man allegedly fired a gun at a police officer responding to his call.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Southfield Road after receiving a report of a possible suspicious person in the apartment.

When officers arrived, the caller, Glenn Garrett, 67, fired a gun toward one of the officers on scene. Miraculously, no one was injured.

Authorities say the officer maintained composure and refrained from firing his weapon in response, avoiding what could have been a tragic situation.

Our officer showed incredible restraint and professionalism under fire, we are thankful that everyone involved made it home safely.

Police took Garrett into custody immediately and recovered the firearm he used at the scene.

Now, Garrett faces an Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer charge and is facing the consequences of an outstanding warrant he already had at the time of his arrest.

Commenters suggest that a psychological evaluation should be considered, given his age and the circumstances.

