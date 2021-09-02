A Closer Look at Hurricane Ida’s Destruction in Southeast Louisiana [PHOTOS]

As more Southeastern Louisiana evacuees begin to travel back to their homes after evacuating from Hurricane Ida, more pictures evolve showing the heartbreaking devastation left behind.

These pictures show the unimaginable destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in Port Fourchon, Montegut, Barataria, Grand Isle, Kenner, New Orleans, Ponchatoula, Houma, and more.

Obviously, more cities and towns than mentioned above are hurting from Ida and need our help, and we'll bring you more photos and information on how to help as more information rolls in.