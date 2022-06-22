A Squirrel on the Field at Pirates’ Game 2 Days in a Row [VIDEO]

A squirrel ran onto the field at a recent Pittsburgh Pirates game and it caused quite an uproar.

It was the bottom of the second inning and the score was 0-0, so the game had not seen too much excitement - yet. Then along comes the squirrel.

The video doesn't show when or how the squirrel made its way onto the field, but it shows the chase and, as you'll see, it was quite funny.

Three of the Pirates' crew members were on the field, one with a bucket and a towel, and the other two each holding the end of a piece of netting.

The crowd is cheering on the squirrel for a while and then, just as quickly as it appeared, it slipped off of the field through an open gate.

Well, the very next night, another squirrel ran onto the field at a Pirates game, but this time it was a little different.

For every home game at PNC Park, the Pierogi mascots race around the field as part of the entertainment. It's called the 280-yard Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race, and it happens at the end of the 5th.

Though the team's name is the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pierogies have been a big part of the team since the late 1990s, according to the Major League Baseball website.

If you recall, the Pirates were in a slump at the time, and the Pierogies were a hit the day they debuted, and they are still going strong.

The Pierogies race around the field during every home game and, instead of just having a simple race, the mascots get into all kinds of shenanigans.

After the squirrel incident the other night, one of the employees who usually dresses in a Pierogy costume had an idea, and the team went for it.

He found a squirrel costume and decided to wreak havoc on the Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race!

The crowd loved it.

