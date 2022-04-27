This really happened.

The Slidell Police Department reported on social media that they recently responded to a call about a squirrel attacking a man.

Upon arrival, officers found the elderly man still fighting with the wild animal.

According to a social media post by the police department, "A 78-year-old elderly man was actively being attacked by a squirrel, who was eating his hand. The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip.”

The vicious squirrel was ultimately separated from the man and later died due to the injuries it sustained in the attack.

As for the elderly man, he reportedly sustained "significant" injuries.

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett - Day Three Getty Images loading...

Slidell Police say that the man did nothing to initiate this attack and that the squirrel just came from the roof of a house and attacked the man who was walking by.

Police say that this isn't the first time a squirrel attacks someone in Slidell. The first attack occurred in February, during a Mardi Gras parade.

We hope that the elderly man recovers quickly from the injuries he sustained in this unprovoked attack.

Here's the social media post from the Slidell Police Department.