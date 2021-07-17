A True Bonnie and Clyde Experience Just 45 Mins From Shreveport

Just 8 miles past Gibsland Louisiana you can see a monument that marks the spot of one of the most epic shootouts in American history. We have all seen the pictures of the getaway car with countless bullet holes that Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed in.

Marcin Majewski, YouTube

I watched "The Highwaymen" as soon as it hit Netflix in 2019 because I was thrilled that there were several scenes highlighting Shreveport. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson starred in the movie as Frank Hamer and Maney Gault. Hamer and Gault were the 2 famous Texas Rangers who succeeded in tracking down and killing Bonnie and Clyde in the 1930s. Up until watching this movie, I wasn't all too interested in the history of Bonnie and Clyde.

The movie "The Highwaymen" really made me dive into the history of Bonnie and Clyde and I was convinced I wanted to go to the historical Highway 154 has a memorial stone that shows us exactly where the legendary shootout took place, although I love a good historical marker, rumor has it the stone that signifies the spot of the shootout looks a lot like the car that was ambushed. BEat to heck. Some folks claim that you can't even figure out that the stone is there to symbolize.

Did you know there is a museum dedicated to the two legendary criminals? It's only a 45-minute drive from Shreveport-Bossier. The crazy part about the museum is who runs it. L.J. “Boots” Hinton, is the son of one of the gunmen who took down Bonnie and Clyde. Talk about a crazy connection.

You can meet "Boots" inside an old building that used to be a cafe. Legend has it that the cafe was the last stop the dangerous duo made before being ambushed.

The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum is located at:

2463 Main St

Gibsland, Louisiana, 71028

United States

