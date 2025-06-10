ABBEVILLE, LA (KPEL) —Louisiana authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a vehicle connected to a shooting in Abbeville.

Over 40 Shots Fired

According to the Abbeville Police Department, three armed individuals jumped out of an SUV and fired over forty rounds at two people who were sitting in a parked car.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired and, in total, received nine complaints about hearing gunfire near the corner of Dutil Street and Frank's Alley on June 8th around 9 pm.

Now, Police Chief Mike Hardy is urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the white Cadillac SUV, as seen in a video shared by News 15.

Video Captures the Vehicle and the Shooting

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear like the vehicle has any visible plates.

In the video, you see the white Cadillac stop and three individuals fire dozens of shots on the right side of the vehicle before speeding off.

The two victims were hit in the leg and initially taken to Abbeville General Hospital, but later transferred to a different hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Local police are actively investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-892-6777. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Parish by calling 337-740-8477.

