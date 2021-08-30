Acadiana Business Hosts Emergency Relief Drive

As the sun rose this morning we were finally given a view of what damage Hurricane Ida left in her path... and it is not pretty.

Over the next few days, weeks, month, and even years things will be tough for our friends in Southeast Louisiana.

Some businesses are already coming together to help out in anyway they can.

One business is hosting an Emergency Relief Drive to gather supplies that will be needed by volunteers and those who find themselves needing assistance.

Starting today, Monday, August 30, 2021 through Friday, September, 3, 2021 from 8 am- 2 pm you can bring donations to Boss Nutrition in Lafayette, La or The Healthy Hangout in Carencro, La

Boss Nutrition is located at 135 James Comeaux Rd, Lafayette, La 70508

The Healthy Hangout is located at 203 Wallace Broussard Rd, Carencro, La 70520

You can donate the following items:

Water

Non-perishable foods

Cleaning supplies

OTC medical supplies

PPE

For more information you can call Boss Nutrition at (337) 534-0554 or visit Boss Nutrition or The Healthy Hangout on Facebook.

20 Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’ This Year

LIST: 10 Deadliest Louisiana Hurricanes