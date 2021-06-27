Acadiana St Jude Dream Home Winners

What an amazing feeling it is every year when the Acadiana St Jude Dream Home is given away. We have an incredible community that has never backed down ever when it comes to helping the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year, the home was located at 203 Shadow Bend Rd in the Magnolia Trace subdivision in Broussard, and was valued at over $650,000. The home was built by the generosity of the good folks at McClain Companies. Tickets purchased for this year's Dream Home raised $1,334,000 for St. Jude

The beautiful home was given away tonight on KATC TV 3, and a list of the prizes and their winners provided by them is below. But we all know the real winners are the people who bought tickets to help out our kids at St Jude. We are so proud of you, Acadiana!

Acadiana St Jude Dream Home winner: Hunter Boynton of Maurice

$1,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Doug Ashy Building Materials: Gable and Paula Mejia of Cut Off, Louisiana

$2,500 American Express gift card courtesy of the UPS Store: Brenda Melancon of Lafayette, Louisiana

$10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial: Tracy Biggerstaff of Youngsville, Louisiana

2021 Buick Encore GX, courtesy of Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation: Juanita Fontenot of Opelousas