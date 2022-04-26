2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for the 2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home are officially now on sale.

You can reserve your $100 ticket by calling (800) 724-1918 or online at DreamHome.org. Remember though, there are a limited number of tickets that will be sold and they will sell out.

When you reserve your ticket today, you will also be eligible to win one of many other prizes including the following:

Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store

Early Bird Prize: 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation

Bonus Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial

This year’s Dream Home was once again built by the wonderful folks at McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard. The value of the home is approximately $700,000.

The traditional southern home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths under a total of 3,100 square feet of living area. It boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like quality along with an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

This is the 27th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Acadiana. The Acadiana community has generously raised over $29 million for the kids of St. Jude.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food -- so they can focus on helping their child live.

WHEN IS THE HOME BEING GIVEN AWAY?

The drawing for the 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home, along with the many other great prizes, will take place on Wednesday, June 29 during the evening newscasts on KATC-TV 3.