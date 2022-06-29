The 2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home Giveaway is happening later today during a live broadcast. However, throughout the day, drawings for the early bird and bonus prizes will take place.

We will keep tabs on all the winners and update this story to reflect all the winners.

Here are all the winners thus far:

$1,000 Special Letter prize, courtesy of Doug Ashy Building Materials -- Marie Doiron of Lafayette

$2,500 Tickets on Sale prize (American Express Gift Card), courtesy of the UPS Store -- Julie Meyer of Lafayette

2022 Mazda 3 Sedan, courtesy of Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation -- Dolores and Robert Dallas of Lafayette

$10,000 Bonus Prize (American Express Gift Card), courtesy of Assurance Financial --

2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home, built by McLain Companies (valued at $700,000) --

This year’s Dream Home was once again built by the wonderful folks at McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard. The value of the home is approximately $700,000.

The traditional southern home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths under a total of 3,100 square feet of living area. It boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like quality along with an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

Here are some pictures of the home, courtesy of our friends at McLain Companies.