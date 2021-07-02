In Case You Missed It, Take a Visual Tour of 2021 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home [Photos]

The 2021 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was a huge success.

Last Sunday, during a live broadcast on KATC-TV 3, the home was given away along with several thousand dollars worth of other great prizes.

This year, the home was located at 203 Shadow Bend Rd in the Magnolia Trace subdivision in Broussard. It was valued at over $650,000.

The winner of this year's Dream Home was Hunter Boynton of Maurice. However, the biggest winner is the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets purchased for this year's Dream Home raised $1,334,000.

Here's a complete list of all the winners:

Acadiana St Jude Dream Home winner: Hunter Boynton of Maurice

$1,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Doug Ashy Building Materials: Gable and Paula Mejia of Cut Off, Louisiana

$2,500 American Express gift card courtesy of the UPS Store: Brenda Melancon of Lafayette, Louisiana

$10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial: Tracy Biggerstaff of Youngsville, Louisiana

2021 Buick Encore GX, courtesy of Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation: Juanita Fontenot of Opelousas

A huge thanks goes out to our friends at McClain Companies, who once again spearheaded the build of the Dream Home.

Opportunities to tour the home were limited to just a few weekends in June. And we've heard from a lot of people saying they wished they had an opportunity to see the home in person.

While we can't provide that, we can give you a nice virtual tour of the home via some great pictures provided by McClain Companies, so enjoy the tour.

