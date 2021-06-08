Acadiana St Jude Dream Home Nearing Sellout

I think you'd win the TV show Shark Tank every week if you could come up with a plan to purchase a home valued at over $650,000 for $100 and cure cancer in the process. Fortunately, you don't have to come up with that plan or even bother to appear on national TV. All you have to do is reserve your Acadiana St Jude Dream Home ticket and all of the above, sans the TV appearances, could happen.

Officials with the Acadiana St Jude Dream Home Project have informed us that there are less than 1,000 tickets remaining for the Dream Home Giveaway. Oops, check that, it's actually less than 900 tickets. And once those 900 plus tickets have been reserved and verified then there will be no more tickets available.

The St Jude Dream Home this year is located in Magnolia Trace Subdivision in Broussard. The physical address is 203 Shadow Bend and the home is valued at $650,000. It has a floor plan that includes four bedrooms and three baths and is just dripping with wonderful amenities.

The home was built by the McClain Companies with support from other builders, building suppliers, craftsmen, artisans, and others who have donated time, materials, labor, or all of the above so that no child might die in the dawn of life.

The Dream Home will be open for you to tour this weekend. It will be open on Saturday afternoon from Noon to 5 pm and on Sunday afternoon from Noon to 5 pm. Please note that ticket sales are not being made at the Dream Home this year.

To secure your ticket or tickets, yes you can reserve more than one, simply visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-724-1918. You can put your tickets on your major credit card and as we say, you could win a house, you will help save the life of a child.

The Dream Home will be given away in a live television event on KATC TV 3 on June 27th.