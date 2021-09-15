Louisiana Native Headed To Space

Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux is set to head to space tonight, and you can watch it live.

Hayley Arceneaux is part of the Inspiration4 mission aboard a SpaceX rocket. This mission is taking place to help raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Hayley holds the hospital very close to her heart since she was treated there for bone cancer at the age of 10 years old. Hayley actually loves the hospital so much that she is currently working there as a physician assistant.

The crew will be made up of the 29-year-old Louisiana native, along with businessman-philanthropist Jared Isaacman, geoscientist Sian Proctor and aerospace industry worker Chris Sembroski.

The SpaceX rocket will embark on a three-day trip that will take them 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, called the exosphere. This rocket will orbit outside of the International Space Station, which means that this curfew will go farther into space than anyone else in the last 12 years. After orbiting the earth for three days the Inspiration4 will land off of the coast of Florida.

The launch is scheduled to take place within a five-hour window tonight starting at 7:02 p.m.

Good luck and Godspeed to all involved in the launch.