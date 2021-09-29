Elon Musk Gives $50 Million to St Jude Hospital

If there is one thing we're good at here at Townsquare Media in Lafayette, it's finding ways to support the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. We have been raising money for these precious babies for over 25 years, and it is always an exciting time when we hold our annual St Jude Acadiana Cares radio-thon to raise money for the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. We are proud members of the St Jude community, so we were ecstatic to see that a major donation came in to help the hospital in the last couple of weeks. As in $50 million dollars major.

Elon Musk, among other things is CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, an early stage investor, and CEO and Product Architect of Tesla, Inc. He was in the news recently when SpaceX made a groundbreaking three day all civilian orbit to space that included Louisiana native Hayley Arceneaux. Arceneaux is a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant, and a survivor of bone cancer. She was treated at St Jude when she was a child, and is an unofficial worldwide ambassador for the hospital. The SpaceX trip was set to raise awareness of St Jude by soliciting $200 million dollars in funds.

After the mission was complete, and the Inspiration4 splashed down safely to Earth, Elon Musk made a remarkable move by announcing that he was donating $50 million dollars to St Jude. A pretty amazing gesture, and obviously appreciated by Hayley Arceneux, who tweeted about it below.