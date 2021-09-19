Inspiration4 Makes Successful Trip Back To Earth

The four-person all civilian crew of the Inspiration4 is back on Earth.

The Crew Dragon landed yesterday, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:07 p.m EST. This crew is the first all civilian crew to launch into space without a professional Astronaut on board. The four spent three days in space orbiting the Earth 500 kilometers above the surface.

The mission included Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux, who was the youngest person in space and also the first person to go to space with a prosthetic. The other crew members were Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski. The Inspiration4 mission was paid for by Jared Issacman and was not only used as research building but was also used as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennesse. The mission’s fundraiser was set at $200 million and shortly after the Crew Dragon landed back on Earth the goal was exceeded.

Right after the Crew Dragon splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral, Florida you could hear this inspirational message broadcast for the crew to hear.

"On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to planet Earth," Space Operations Director Kris Young told the crew after splashdown. "Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us and that everyday people can make extraordinary impacts on the world around them. Thank you for sharing your leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity, and congratulations on your incredible journey."

And what an incredible journey it was! The crew members were able to get a chance to see a side of the world that many only dream of seeing.

Hayley Arceneaux said in an interview that, "We've been spending so much time in this cupola, We can put our heads in … and see the entire perimeter of the Earth, which gives such an incredible perspective. The views, I have to say, are out of this world."

Here is the video of the Inspiration4 take off, if you want to relive the historic moment:



Here is the video of the Inspiration4 landing back on earth:

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos

7 Things Louisianans Will Never Back Down On