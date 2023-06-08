LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Four Lafayette-area high school students are on their way to college, thanks to a scholarship opportunity from a local attorney.

On Wednesday, Lafayette attorney Glenn Armentor awarded his annual Pay-It-Forward Scholarship to four Lafayette-area students. That scholarship will pay for those students to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The scholarship is meant to help students who may otherwise not have the chance to get to college. This year's award winners were Saxon d'Augereau of Harvest Time Christian Academy, Kylee Dore of Southside High School, Parrish Lopez of Southside High School, and Chesney Menard of Acadiana High School.

Credit: Glenn Armentour Law Corporation/Facebook Credit: Glenn Armentour Law Corporation/Facebook loading...

The inspiration for the scholarship comes from his own personal background, according to his site:

As one of 10 kids raised by non-English speaking parents, Glenn Armentor and his family battled poverty throughout his childhood. Glenn was destined to live a life as a defendant in courtrooms rather than as an attorney. His destiny changed thanks to the guidance and generosity of others, some of whom were total strangers. Glenn has never forgotten their faith in him, which is why he created the Glenn Armentor Pay-it-Forward Scholarship Program. Every year, hardworking at-risk high school students from our community are awarded a $10,000 scholarship to pursue higher education and change their lives. Recipients are selected by an independent panel of community leaders based on a combination of attributes, including student performance, drive, ability, need, desire to seek a college degree, and more.

You can watch the full ceremony here, and see more of the recipients in the gallery below.

Here are this year's recipients.