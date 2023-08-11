LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A local high school soccer athlete is raising money for a chance to study his sport at a famed European soccer academy.

Ellison Haynes is one of 18 U.S. student-athletes selected to attend the International Soccer Academy at FC Bayern Munich in Germany. He is slated to begin his training there on September 1, and now he's looking for some help getting there.

Credit: Haynes Family Credit: Haynes Family loading...

Haynes, who would be going into his sophomore year at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette, has been a varsity soccer player since his eighth-grade year (DTSMA is a 6-12 school).

He has scored 25 goals and picked up 22 assists in his time with the team. He's also earned 1st Team All-District honors twice, along with All-State and Freshman All-State honors following his freshman season in the 2022-2023 season.

His family and friends are all pitching in to help him raise the money he needs to get this soccer education.

Our original story about Haynes' opportunity is below. If you'd like to contribute to his overseas study, you can reach out to his family using the contact information in the letter above, or you can mail a check/donations to:

Cajun Rush Soccer Club

Sonny Roy Lane

Lafayette, La 70507

Memo: Ellison Haynes/FC Bayern Germany

ORIGINAL STORY

An incoming sophomore and soccer standout at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The school's soccer team made the announcement Wednesday on its Instagram page.

"Manifest and work hard for what you want," Haynes said about the opportunity to study in Munich, "until you get what you want."

Haynes has been a star at DTSMA since he first stepped on the field, and his coach picked up on his abilities pretty quickly.

"Ellis is really a special player and young man," head coach Derek Menard said. "His work ethic is incredible and he comes from a great family that helps him stay humble."

As an 8th grader, Haynes scored a game-winning goal that sent the soccer program to its first-ever quarterfinals appearance.

"Even when he was just a 6th grader, I knew he was eventually going to become one of the best players our school has ever seen," Menard said of Haynes. "He has that rare blend of extraordinary physical gifts and an unrelenting work ethic. All of his teammates and I are so proud of him and cannot wait to see all of the amazing things he accomplishes."

According to the International Soccer Academy's website, athletes who attend are set to receive "professional training under UEFA-Licensed FC Bayern youth coaches, following the philosophy of Germany’s most successful soccer club." Those athletes train for the entire season, which is about nine months.

The program starts on September 1 and runs until the season ends on May 31.