Freak Accident at New Orleans Airport Leads to Death of 26-Year-Old Woman

Reports say that a baggage handler at the Louis Armstrong International airport in New Orleans lost her life after a freak accident Tuesday night. The victim was 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, whose hair got tangled in a belt loader while offloading luggage from a plane.

According to reports, 26-year-old Jermani Thompson of Reserve, LA was working to offload luggage from a plane that had arrived to the airport in New Orleans on the evening of August 30th, 2022. It was around 10 p.m. when an apparent freak accident occurred.

Thompson was in the area where aircraft are parked, loaded, boarded, etc. when her hair got tangled up in a belt loader. The young woman was injured in the incident and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Thompson later died while at the hospital.

A statement from Thompson's employer, GAT Airline Ground Support, reportedly reads as follows;

We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time - CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support

A statement from Frontier Airlines reportedly reads as follows;

We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time - Spokesperson for Frontier Airlines

Many friends and loved ones of Thompson are sharing posts in memory of her life on Facebook. You can see some of those posts below.

Some who work in the same field as Thompson did are sharing safety advisories in the wake of this horrific incident.

