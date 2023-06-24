Adam Sandler Congrats Happy Gilmore’s Golf Scholarship

Many of us remember the 1996 Adam Sandler classic - Happy Gilmore

Apparently, fiction has now become reality.

Landon Gilmore, a soon to be senior at Bloomington (IN) South High and is nicknamed after the movie, committed to play golf at Ball State University.

Shortly there after the real or fictional Happy Gilmore, tough to keep track these days, Adam Sandler wished Landon tweeted out his support.

Even Shooter McGavin, Gilmore’s nemesis in the movie, made an NIL suggestion.

No official word if Ball State plays in a tournament awarding a Gold Jacket.

Adam Sandler Sports Movies: Ranked

Adam Sandler Bought the Most Unexpected Los Angeles Area Home Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades for 15415 Albright Street Pacific Palisades, California