Tiger Woods Makes Definitive Statement About Retirement Rumors [Video]

Tiger Woods is in Scotland this week, competing in The Open Championship at Saint Andrews.

He's won three Claret Jugs in his career (The Open Championship winning trophy), and hopes to hoist a fourth one up this Sunday.

At 46 years old, Woods best golfing is far behind him, but he's still the biggest name in the sport.

Tiger Woods Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images loading...

Several gold pundits predicted Woods would retire following this week's Open Championship, sparking rumors this could be Woods' last chance at adding a 16th Major Championship.

However, Woods made it abundantly clear he has no plans to retire at this time.

Woods tees off at 9:00am (central) this Thursday at St. Andrews.

