Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why

Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.

The reason for Woods's visit to The Boot is quite simple, he's a good father and he is supporting his son. Tiger's son Charlie is competing in a youth golf tournament and who better to caddy for Charlie than his dad, Tiger? I mean Tiger does have 82 wins on the PGA Tour so I bet he knows a thing or two about being a good caddy, right?

Charlie is competing Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship which is being contested at one of the South's most incredible golf courses, Koasati Pines. The Koasati Pines Golf Course is part of the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder.

The event teed off on Monday and play will continue in Kinder through Wednesday. 13-year-old Charlie is currently tied for 21st place after the tournament's first day. The young Woods didn't shoot poorly on the Koasati Pines course, he posted a score of one over par despite a triple bogey on the 18th hole.

Here's the Leaderboard as it stands for Charlie's division. The leader after the tournament's first day posted a 5-under 66. By the way that's a 66 shot by a golfer who is competing in the 12& 13-year-old division. Sheesh, these guys are good.

According to the Coushatta Casino Resort website, this is a private event and the course is closed to the public. However, fans can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel on December 7th and 8th.