Tiger Woods made his return to Historic St. Andrews, his favorite course, for the opening round of the British Open. Many were anxious to see Tiger find his rhythm as he continues to rehab from his horrible car accident in February of 2021.

Woods would get off to a bad start as he would double boogie on the first hole. The rocky start would continue as he would finish the front nine shooting five over and tied at 147th place with a score of 41.

Woods would string together back to back birdies to start the back nine, but would continue to struggle afterward. He finished the day shooting 6 over and tied for 146th place with a score of 78. This equaled his worst opening round in 22 starts at the event.

Tiger is not set to make the cut as of now. In fact, he will need to go on a magical run and shoot 66 if he wants to make the cut after day two. When asked about making the cut he said "Its been done before, I just have to play well."

There was one highlight of the Woods' opening round that got fans excited. He hit the farthest ball of the day on the 14th hole at 412 yards. This brought some joy to fans on twitter as many were impressed he could still swing so hard after his accident.

Despite the positivity, many fans took to Twitter on negative note.

Many are expecting Tiger Woods to not make the final cut and take an early exit from The Open. Tiger is expected to tee off with the early group again tomorrow for the start of day two. Do you think Tiger will be able to make the cut?

