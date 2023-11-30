See Amazing Aerial Drone Shots of Topgolf, Set to Open Soon in Lafayette, LA

The much-anticipated opening of Topgolf in Lafayette, a venue long desired by the community, is finally approaching, with doors set to open just before Christmas on December 15th. This new addition to Lafayette's entertainment landscape promises to be a significant draw for both locals and visitors, offering a unique blend of golf, dining, and leisure activities.

Recent aerial drone footage from Developing Lafayette has given the public a breathtaking perspective of the size and scope of the new Topgolf facility. Located at 301 Meadow Farm Road, the venue stands out impressively, especially when viewed from above. These images showcase the vast driving range, the lush green spaces, and the expansive netting system, all coming together to create a stunning visual spectacle.

The new Topgolf Lafayette, according to the company's website, will feature a two-story driving range with 60 climate-controlled hitting bays, ensuring comfort and enjoyment year-round. The venue also boasts a bar and restaurant, a 22-foot video wall, over 100 high-definition TVs, and dedicated party spaces. “Our climate-controlled hitting bays offer year-round comfort, and with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant, guests are sure to have an amazing time,” the website details.

Further enhancing the appeal, Topgolf Lafayette will offer a full-service restaurant led by executive chefs, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, and an outdoor area equipped with backyard games. These amenities align perfectly with Topgolf's mantra of being "not just golf," catering to a wide range of preferences and providing a versatile space for team outings, family gatherings, and various events.

Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory expressed his excitement on KPEL's "Lafayette Live," highlighting Topgolf's role in enhancing the community's quality of life and fostering economic growth. "It's a fantastic addition to our city's entertainment options and a great asset that will draw in visitors from surrounding areas," Guillory stated.

With the opening date set, Topgolf Lafayette is poised to become Louisiana's second Topgolf venue, following Baton Rouge. The facility is located in the Ambassador Town Center, approximately 15 minutes from Downtown Lafayette. Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray voiced their eagerness to introduce this unique entertainment experience to the Lafayette community. "Consider this an open invitation to come out, have fun, and let loose – no golf experience needed to have a great time!” Gray added.

Check out even more details in the full story via KPEL.