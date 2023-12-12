As the grand opening of Lafayette’s first Topgolf location is upon us (Friday, December 15), we got an exclusive sneak peek inside the venue that's been on the city's wish list for a while. Located conveniently near Costco at Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom, this new entertainment hub is an instant game-changer for the region.

First Impression

Upon entering, the venue unfolds into a vast, bright space with a two-story ceiling that lets in an abundance of natural light from every direction.

The eye is immediately drawn to the driving bays, prominently visible on both levels.

The central bar area, surrounded by a restaurant space, sits directly opposite doors leading to an exclusive outdoor area, a unique feature among Topgolf locations that you will only find in Lafayette.

Celebrating Local

What sets the Lafayette Topgolf apart are the numerous local touches that celebrate the Lafayette area and its culture.

From the colors to the patterns, inspiration from the region is carefully woven into the venue's fabric, promising an experience for visitors that feels instantly familiar.

Exclusive Features and Cozy Corners

The venue is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting fixtures, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere both day and night.

Over the bar, four enormous screens (seamlessly housed within one surface) bridge the gap between the first and second floors, offering an immersive viewing experience.

The outdoor 'yard' area, crafted for laid-back gatherings, boasts fire pits and comfortable seating, hinting at potential outdoor events and socials (think crawfish boils and concerts) in the future.

There are Levels to This

From the yard, visitors can enjoy direct views into the lower bays and a glimpse of the private VIP area, perfect for exclusive parties.

The venue's 30 lower bays are decked out with screens and golfing equipment, ready for action.

The second level mirrors these amenities but offers an elevated view and experience, including a Lux Suite for larger parties and a player’s lounge for meetings.

Local Heart and Global Appeal

A standout aspect of the Lafayette Topgolf is its team. Unlike many big businesses that bring in external staff for new openings, Topgolf Lafayette prides itself on its local workforce.

Staff members, from upper management to playmakers, proudly represent various local towns, adding a genuine hometown feel to the service.

All About Golf - And More

Topgolf isn’t just about the ambiance; it’s a haven for golf enthusiasts.

With partnerships like Callaway and in-house instructors (ask for Brian!), the venue caters to both novices and seasoned players.

The fun, relaxed environment is designed to demystify golf, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Anticipation Builds for the Grand Opening

With such unique offerings and local flavor, Topgolf Lafayette is already generating buzz, and reservations are filling up quickly, especially with the holiday season around the corner. Starting this Friday, Topgolf tees off in Lafayette as the city continues to celebrate growth and expansion.

See more information and make your reservations here at the Topgolf website.