Louisiana’s Second Topgolf Venue, Topgolf Lafayette, Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The day that golf and fun enthusiasts in Lafayette have been waiting for has been set as Topgolf Lafayette is set to become Louisiana's second Topgolf venue.
In addition to the Baton Rouge location, the Lafayette location will be located in the Ambassador Town Center about 15 minutes from Downtown Lafayette. Rumors picked up about Lafayette getting a Topgolf in 2022 and officially broke ground in February 2023.
Topgolf Lafayette will have 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.
“We can’t wait to bring more play to Louisiana!" said Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray. "Consider this an open invitation to the Lafayette community to come out, have fun and just let loose – no golf experience needed to have a great time!”
Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory was a guest on KPEL Thursday morning for "Lafayette Live" and expressed his excitement about Topgolf coming to Lafayette.
“Topgolf's upcoming opening is an investment in our community that will enhance quality of life while also creating new jobs and fostering economic growth for Lafayette. It’s a fantastic addition to our city's entertainment options and a great asset that will draw in visitors from surrounding cities.”
I mentioned "fun enthusiasts" in the first sentence because Topgolf is more than just golf. Living up to their mantra that Topgolf is "not golf," the business sports the following:
- Full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs
- Rooftop terrace with fire pits
- More than 200 HDTVs
- Music
- Year-round family-friendly programming
- Private event rooms
- An outdoor area with backyard games that offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything!
The opening date is set for Friday, December 15th!
