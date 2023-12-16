5 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Topgolf Lafayette

Lafayette, Louisiana, has recently welcomed the much-anticipated opening of Topgolf Lafayette, a new hotspot combining golf, entertainment, and socializing.

Located off Ambassador Caffery at 301 Meadow Farm Road, Topgolf has a full-service bar, and restaurant to accompany its 60 bays of golf play. A ribbon cutting on Friday (Dec. 15) kicked off the Topgolf era in Lafayette.

With its doors now open to the public, here are five essential things to know before you visit:

1. Reservations Are Recommended, But Not Mandatory

Contrary to some beliefs, you don’t need to avoid Topgolf Lafayette for the first few months due to crowds. While reservations are suggested, especially for large groups of 12 or more, the venue is well-equipped to handle guests with over 60 bays and ample space for pre- and post-golf gatherings. Weekdays, particularly Mondays and Wednesdays, are less crowded, with Tuesdays offering half-off all-day pricing.

2. No Golf Experience? No Problem!

Topgolf Lafayette caters to all skill levels, emphasizing a fun and social environment rather than golfing prowess. Various game styles are available, ensuring everyone, from beginners to seasoned golfers, can enjoy their time.

3. More Than Just Golf

You don’t have to play golf to have a good time at Topgolf Lafayette. The venue is designed to be an entertainment space for everyone, with areas like the lawn and the main bar ideal for those who prefer to indulge in food, drinks, and socializing without swinging a club.

4. Exclusive Features Unique to Lafayette

Topgolf Lafayette stands out among its 97 counterparts with unique features. It boasts a ground-floor covered patio area, exclusive to this location. Additionally, the venue offers luxury suites, a first in Louisiana. The staff, primarily from the Acadiana area, is trained to provide exceptional hospitality and service.

5. Local Flavor and Community Focus

The Lafayette location highlights the local community, with a team majorly composed of Acadiana area natives. This local focus adds a unique flavor to the service and atmosphere, making it a genuine part of the Lafayette community.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to get a preview tour with event sales manager Ayla Bergeaux and there were lots of really good takeaways as well as a few myths busted when it comes to the new Lafayette Topgolf location.

Q: Some people are talking about avoiding Topgolf Lafayette for “at least three months” due to how packed they think it will be once it’s open. That seems a bit exaggerated, and do you NEED reservations to play or even patronize the new Topgolf?

A: We always suggest reservations, especially for groups of 12 or more. This ensures you aren’t subject to wait times and allows for you to book bays next to each other. Our least popular days are weekdays, mainly Monday and Wednesday, but Tuesdays are half of all-day pricing. We aren’t too busy to accommodate anyone considering we have over 60 bays and several spaces to gather before and after golfing. So stop by—and definitely don’t wait three months.

Q: Do you even need to know how to play golf to enjoy Topgolf?

A: Not at all. We have several game styles for people of all skill levels. Topgolf is about creating a fun and social environment around the tee line. There is no pressure to perform here, just enjoy your time with us and hopefully come back.

Q: Can someone go to Topgolf in Lafayette and enjoy food and drinks without having to play golf?

A: Yes in fact that’s one of our goals! We don’t want to be golf-centric. We built our venue to service those who just want to come and enjoy food, some cocktails, and our incredible venue. We have spaces like the lawn and the main bar which are great areas for hanging out and socializing without ever having to pick up a club.

Q: I noticed a few things that are exclusive to Lafayette as I toured around the venue. Just how exclusive is Lafayette when it comes to all Topgolf locations?

A: We are the only venue out of 97 that has a ground-floor covered patio area. We are specifically built to accommodate players and nonplayers. We also have luxury suites which no other venue in Louisiana has or will have, and almost all of our staff are from the Acadiana area, trained to provide the highest level of hospitality and service.

Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a new spot to hang out with friends, Topgolf Lafayette offers something for everyone. With its doors now open, it’s time to experience this exciting new addition to Lafayette's entertainment scene. For reservations and more information, visit Topgolf's official website.