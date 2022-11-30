Showers and strong thunderstorms were the rule for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday night and early Wednesday across South Louisiana. But as we move into Wednesday the I-10 corridor should be bracing for a bit of a chill.

As of 0200 AM, the National Weather Service radar site in Lake Charles was showing a line of strong storms pushing out of the area. The fast-moving line of heavy thunderstorms was draped across Vermilion and Iberia Parish at that time but should be well clear of the area by sunrise.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the public reported a tornado on the ground near Mamou. As of now, that report has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service but the video certainly appears to show a funnel cloud making touchdown.

The catalyst for all this weather chaos is a strong low-pressure system centered in the Midwest and a cold front that extends southward. This weather system is bringing the threat of snow to the country's midsection but here in Louisiana our chill won't be that big, But, you'll certainly notice the change in conditions as we move through Wednesday.

Forecasters say clouds should decrease across the area during the morning hours and there should be abundant sunshine for later in the day. But, that sunshine comes with a blustery north wind that's going to make the afternoon temperatures feel even colder than what you'll read on your thermometer.

Chances are most locations in South Louisiana have already reached their high temperature for today. Most readings across the I-10 corridor as of 0300 AM were in the middle 70-degree range. In Lafayette, the 0300 AM temperature was 76 degrees contrasting that with the 0300 AM reading from Shreveport which was about 20 degrees cooler at 54.

That's what South Louisiana will be feeling over the next several hours as the cold front pushes through the area. Expect the warm and muggy temperatures of this morning to plummet throughout the day. By this afternoon temperature readings should be in the middle 50-degree range. So, convince those knucklehead kids of yours to take a jacket. They'll be wishing they had theirs at school pickup this afternoon.

But don't get too used to the colder weather it won't last long. Forecasters say by this weekend temperatures across South Louisiana will once again be very close to 80 degrees. Which should make things pleasant for holiday celebrations across the area even though it won't "feel like" Christmas as far as the temperature is concerned.