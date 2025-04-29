(KPEL-FM) Texas has long been known as a friendly place. Y'all remember the signs that used to be posted along the I-10 that said "Drive Friendly - The Texas Way"? They aren't as visible these days since more than a few of them are full of bullet holes. I guess that's the Texas way, too.

But when it comes to visiting, nobody visits more or better than Texas. That's because we have so many things to see in the Lone Star State. The only problem with "going" is that you're going to need a place to stay.

In simpler times, you'd only stay at the home of someone you knew. That's because we were taught as kids never to get into a car with a stranger and never go to sleep at someone's house whom you don't know. Then the internet came along and suddenly, Uber and VRBO and Airbnb are the rule and not the exception.

What Changes Has Airbnb Made In The Reservation Process?

For those of you who are fans of the online booking site Airbnb I think I have some good news for you.I think it's good news because it makes the booking process a lot smoother and much easier to understand. And maybe the person we can thank for these changes is Taylor Swift.

Okay, that's a reach, but Taylor's Ticketmaster debacle of a few "Eras" back prompted the federal government to look into the way online businesses disclosed fees and other hidden charges. That has now resulted in legislation that will make it the law that consumers must be informed up front about any and all anticipated costs for utilizing that service.

In response, Airbnb has changed its booking policy to now show potential guests the total cost of what their rental agreement would be before they click "buy". I like that kind of transparency because I have been burned by an Airbnb host who suddenly tacked on an undisclosed cleaning fee that was the same cost as a day's rental.

What Fees Are Airbnb Hosts Required to Disclose Up Front?

The new policy went into effect just a few weeks ago, so as you're planning your summertime travels, just know that you will know up front what your total cost is going to be. Wouldn't it be wonderful if all businesses could be as transparent?