Alexandria Authorities Make Arrest In Shooting Incident At Movie Theater

According to reports, authorities in Alexandria have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that took place in a Grand Theater parking lot. Social media comments say that the entire theater was evacuated due to the incident.

Facebook via Corey Howard

Reports on the incident that happened on the evening on July 19, 2021 initially came out from KALB News Channel 5 via Facebook and you can see that post below.

Local media arrived on the scene as the Alexandria Police Department investigated. See more from Corey Howard on Facebook below.

An arrest was made in the incident, with APD making the announcement on Facebook.

According to APD, 19-year-old Antonio Brooks was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, a count of second-degree murder, and one count of armed-robbery.

The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

According to one Facebook commenter, those inside of the movie theater at the time of the shooting were evacuated.

Facebook via KALB News Channel 5

The commenter adds that those evacuated from the theater were unaware of the circumstances until they were in the parking lot.

This story is still developing. As details of the incident come out, we will update this post with new information.