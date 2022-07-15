Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Admits She Wanted to Hit Man Who Harassed Her [VIDEO]

He certainly got her attention.

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweeted out that she wanted to hit a man who harassed her while she was arriving at the Capitol.

As AOC was walking up the steps to the Capitol, a man started to shout at her and then started to talk about her figure.

The man, who is a comedian, says in the video that he likes AOC's "Big Latina Booty."

Reps. Ocasio-Cortez And Moulton Call For Increased Funding For High-Speed Rail Getty Images loading...

When she hears that, she walks closer to the man, looks into his camera, and then utters something towards him.

Much to my surprise, there is no security around her as she arrives at the Capitol. You'd think in the political climate we're currently in, security would be everywhere.

She would Tweet the incident from her own social media platform and this is what happened and this is what she had to say about the incident.