Ali Landry Gives Shout Out to the Founder of Breaux Bridge

Ali Landry gave a shout-out to the founder of Breaux Bridge on her Facebook page yesterday.

I had no idea that Breaux Bridge was founded by a woman; Scholastique Picou Breaux.

According to the post by the former Miss USA, Scholastique Picou Breaux was a "strong, courageous, determined" woman. She lost her husband at the young age of 33, already a mom of 5 kids.

There is a historical marker in Breaux Bridge to give honor to Breaux for her accomplishments and contributions to the community as its founder.

Scholastique Picou Breaux founded our wonderful city when she was just 33 years old. A determined Acadian woman, she drew up Plan de la Ville du Pont Breaux, the plan for the Village of Breaux Bridge. Her plan included land for a school, a church, a diagram of streets, and a detailed map of the area that included her late husband's bridge. She then proceeded to sell lots and established Breaux Bridge's founding date of August 5, 1829. - HMDB.org

Ali Landry goes on to say that visiting the marker reminds her of the strong women in her life and the ones who came before her, as the statue includes the names of women from Breaux Bridge who have made contributions to the city. Including the name "Ali Landry".

Breaux Bridge's "birthday" is coming up next week: according to the city's website, it was founded on August 5, 1829. Happy birthday, Breaux Bridge!

Breaux Bridge is home to the Crawfish Festival, as the city has been dubbed the "Crawfish Capital of the World", with great locally-owned shops and restaurants.

If you ever visit Breaux Bridge, you are not very far away from one of the 7 Wonders of Louisiana: the Atchafalaya Basin I-10 Bridge. Scroll on to learn more about this fascinating structure.

