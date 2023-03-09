LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Ali Landry was a name heard across the nation in 1995 when she won the Miss Louisiana USA title. It catapulted her to new heights and amazing opportunities, which she seized, as she continued to make her friends and family back home proud.

Ali Landry then became a household name when Doritos launched her career into another stratosphere with one of the most memorable and iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time.

She graced the covers of various magazines and was named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People. As the broadcast major from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette landed her dream job as a talk show host on a popular network, though, she began noticing she wasn't feeling like herself anymore. Exhaustion, brain fog, thinning hair, slow digestion, and sleep issues became the norm for her.

Until she decided that wasn't how she wanted to live her life anymore. Ali Landry wasn't going to settle.

The truth is, when it comes to our health, mind, soul, and heart, no one should settle for what isn’t working,” says Ali. “After all, we only have one life to live, and we are worthy of making it the best one possible.

Ali made a life-changing decision to take her health back. She did so through research, prayer, interviews, and product testing. Now, with her gained knowledge, she has a passion to make a difference for others.

The truth is that we are each uniquely and wonderfully made. Each of us is a masterpiece in the making. I have chosen to educate myself and assess every area of my life over the last twenty years to build the best version of myself every day. I want to help others do the same with the resources and information I have learned.

Ali is outspoken about her faith and says her prayer has always been "Use me, God, so people can see You in me and so that they can get to know You through me."

3rd Annual Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event Presented By Favored.by, Diono And Evenflo (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Favored.by) loading...

Ali - who just came back from Rome, Italy, after her husband Alejandro Gomez Monteverde gave a private screening of his new movie "Cabrini" to the Pope - returns to her home state next week for the launch of her first book "Reshape Your Life."

4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards) loading...

Roma Downey - actress, producer, and best-selling author - strongly endorses Ali's new book.

Sometimes we are so desperate for change that we don’t see the obvious signs pointing us to true happiness. Reshape Your Life will remind you that everything happens for a reason, and the pain you feel today is pointing you toward tomorrow’s blessing. Thank you, Ali, for being so vulnerable about your journey and encouraging others to jump through fear into joy and daily gratitude.

The book will be released on Tuesday, March 14, and the St. Martin Parish native has stops planned in Breaux Bridge and Lafayette for later in the week. For her, yes it's great to go to New York and Los Angeles to promote her book, but it is very important to be in her home state for the week of the book release.

Ali Landry Schedule of Events in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Lunch Keynote Speaker, UL Women’s Leadership Conference Meet & Greet, Book Signing, UL Alumni House, 3:00 – 5:00pm

Friday, March 17, 2023

Sip & See/Meet & Greet, EMBARK Fine Jewelry, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Reshape Your Life with Ali Landry Lifestyle & Wellness Retreat, LITE Center, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Meet & Greet/Open House, Teche Center for the Arts, 1:00 – 2:30pm

TICKET INFORMATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reshape-your-life-with-ali-landry-lifestyle-wellness-retreat-tickets-549651060117?fbclid=IwAR1dSyQpYwGGtp1bS3yzlXjSeotblUp360F8_Gs_eu-8JNpxG6CtRrwqMCw

Ali Landry sat down with Brandon Comeaux and Bernadette Lee of "Acadiana's Morning News" on 96.5 FM KPEL to talk about her return home and the launch of her first book.

