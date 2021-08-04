Ali Landry and Her Three Kids All Have Covid

Ali Landry has been in our news feeds a lot lately. First, it was well-chronicled that she was in her hometown of Breaux Bridge over the last few weeks catching up with family and friends.

Now, unfortunately, Ali is on her socials telling us that she and her three kids have all tested positive for Covid.

According to her post on Facebook, Ali says they believe there were exposed when they returned from their trip to the Bayou State. She says they immediately got tested but the results came back negative.

However, over the next few days, Ali says one by one her kids starting complaining of a headache and running a low-grade fever.

This prompted Ali to get re-tested yesterday morning only to have two positive tests and two negative tests. She didn't feel comfortable with letting that go and opted for another doctor's visit.

It is during that visit that a quick turnaround PCR test revealed Ali and her three children were all positive.

Read what Ali wrote here:

As you can see, there was no mention of her husband, film director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde. We can only deduce that Dad will be playing nurse a whole lot over the next few days.

Ali posts regularly about a wellness platform she is a part of in some fashion. Hopefully, her seemingly good health will help her only have a mild case of the virus. Ditto for the kids.

We sure wish Ali and the kids a speedy recovery.