One of Louisiana’s Last Independent Movie Theaters to Close After 52 Years

In a bittersweet announcement that marks the end of an era, Morgan City's Lake Cinema, one of Louisiana's last independent movie theaters, will be shutting its doors on February 1, 2024, after 52 years of operation. The closure has not only sparked reactions of sadness from the local community but heartfelt memories and a discussion on broader challenges faced by the movie theater industry in the digital age.

Situated in the Inglewood Mall shopping center at 1030 9th St, Morgan City, LA, Lake Cinema has been a cherished establishment in the area. It recently celebrated its 50th anniversary during the pandemic, a period that unfortunately saw many theaters closing as consumer habits shifted towards at-home and streaming entertainment options.

First opening on July 7, 1971, the theater has been a cherished destination for multiple generations of movie enthusiasts.

Founded by the esteemed local businessman and former Berwick councilman Aubrey Lasseigne, Lake Cinema quickly became a community landmark. Following Lasseigne’s passing in 1996, the theater's stewardship passed to his daughter Abbie and her husband Nels Offerdahl, who have lovingly maintained its legacy to this day.

Darlene Toups, the theater's dedicated manager for over 26 years, shared her sentiments with KQKI News on Sunday morning, expressing a deep sense of gratitude and nostalgia. "It has been a pleasure serving our community for over 52 years. I am going to miss all of the old and new customers I met over the years," Toups reflected. She extended her thanks to everyone who has supported Lake Cinema throughout its journey.

Lake Cinema holds a special place in Toups' heart, as it was her first job at the young age of 15. Her journey with the theater spans approximately 34 years, a testament to her dedication and love for this local landmark.

The news has resulted an outpouring of nostalgia and sadness from locals. Comments on social media pointed out the overall decline of people stepping out to go to the movies, the economic challenges faced by theaters, and the personal memories tied to Lake Cinema. "This is so heartbreaking," one comment read, echoing the sentiment of many. Another local reminisced, "Aww- my first job was in the snack bar," highlighting the personal connections many had with the theater.

The struggle of independent theaters like Lake Cinema is just the latest sign of the industry's shift in recent years. With a vast selection of affordable high-definition home entertainment systems and the rapid release of movies on streaming platforms, consumer preferences have evolved. One comment pointed out, "The movie industry leaves very little room for the theaters to profit... COVID killed the film industry." This sentiment reflects a broader challenge as theaters compete with the convenience and affordability of home viewing.

The closure of Lake Cinema not only represents the end of a business but also the fading of a space where locals remembered getting together with friends and loved ones. For a community like Morgan City, the cinema was more than just a place to watch movies; it was a venue for creating memories, a part of the local identity.

With its closing, the legacy of independent movie theaters like Lake Cinema, offering affordable and accessible entertainment, will certainly be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience what slowly feels like it is becoming part of a bygone era.