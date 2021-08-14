Alice Cooper Details His Addiction & Recovery

Get our free mobile app

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back at the Shreveport Convention Center for 2021. The headliner for this year's event is Alice Cooper.

The appearance of Alice Cooper, and all of the celebrity guests at Geek'd Con 2021 are brought to you by CADA, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana. Which is a perfect match for Alice, who makes no secret of his struggles with addiction, and his recovery.

Alice joined The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson a few years ago, and detailed his journey during their conversation.

You can jump to the 3:27 mark in the video to see the conversation. Alice is very open, decades sober, and explained it, jokingly, as

"Everyone is allowed so many drinks, I kind of used mine up, a long time ago. But I don't miss it one bit."

Alice is a very interesting case, because he is two people...the man, and the character. That's where Alice really had a breakthrough in his recovery. When he was asked why the character Alice never drinks, but the man did.

Over the course of his life, while working to get better, Alice found something to fill his addiction. That was actually the game of golf.

Alice became an avid golfer, becoming a great player, and filling a need he had in his life. He has talked a lot about how golf has helped him, including a lot of interviews on the subject.

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is proud to partner with CADA, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana to help bring Alice Cooper to Shreveport this year. CADA offer high quality, affordable addiction treatment right here in the Ark-La-Tex. You can learn more about CADA here...

You can call CADA 7 days a week, day or night, at (318) 222-8511, or visit them online here.

IMDB’s 5 Highest Rated Actors Born In Shreveport These are the top actors who were born in Shreveport, ranked by IMDB's STARmeter in early 2021.

Most Valuable First Comic Appearances Of MCU Heroes We looked at the fair market value of a graded 9.6 copy of each one of these books, according to Comics.GoCollect.com